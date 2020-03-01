ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,439 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.06% of ManpowerGroup worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. CL King initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 2,255 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $219,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,469 shares in the company, valued at $533,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,373,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,435. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAN opened at $75.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.40. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.47 and a 12-month high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

