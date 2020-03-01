Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Short Interest Down 14.4% in February

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,980,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the January 30th total of 26,850,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 32,547,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,266,188. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.38. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5,434.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.15.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.