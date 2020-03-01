Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) Short Interest Update

Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 428,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the January 30th total of 458,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Marathon Patent Group stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. Marathon Patent Group has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.24.

About Marathon Patent Group

Marathon Patent Group, Inc is an IP licensing and commercialization company. It acquires and manages IP rights from a variety of sources, including large and small corporations, universities and other IP owners. Marathon Patent Group was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

