Marco Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,900 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,835 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 1.0% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $161,357,000. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in American Express by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,228,096 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $152,886,000 after purchasing an additional 702,516 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in American Express by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,620,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $191,619,000 after purchasing an additional 303,814 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $29,565,000. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd boosted its stake in American Express by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,266,620 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $157,682,000 after purchasing an additional 204,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.04.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,639 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,661 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $109.93 on Friday. American Express has a 52 week low of $106.68 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.94.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

