Marco Investment Management LLC Buys 3,900 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,640 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.2% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $117.65 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $213.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.77.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,258 shares of company stock valued at $917,300 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

