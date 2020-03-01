Marco Investment Management LLC Buys 40,400 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 321.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 13,055,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $786,794,000 after buying an additional 2,597,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,909,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,100,379,000 after buying an additional 1,756,108 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,548,037 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $220,049,000 after buying an additional 1,438,553 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,649,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 894.4% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 746,354 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $46,289,000 after buying an additional 671,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $56.73 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.60.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.78.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,784,713.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289,564 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,760.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,140,919.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,972.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,011 shares of company stock valued at $15,466,734 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

