Marco Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 36,125 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,326,227,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,698,203,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,386,000 after purchasing an additional 790,879 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $734,890,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $719,424,000. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $46.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.