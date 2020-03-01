Marco Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,759 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in Mosaic by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,643,000 after buying an additional 3,296,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,103,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,120,000 after acquiring an additional 521,591 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,112,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,693,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,298,000 after acquiring an additional 70,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $36,901,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MOS opened at $17.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average is $19.93. Mosaic Co has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $31.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

MOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

