Marco Investment Management LLC Has $12.91 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 2.0% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,323,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 11,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.92.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $217.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.92 and its 200-day moving average is $227.33. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The firm has a market cap of $245.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.