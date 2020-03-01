Marco Investment Management LLC Has $13.41 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries makes up 2.1% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $13,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.72.

NYSE LYB opened at $71.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.84 and a 200-day moving average of $86.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $68.50 and a 1-year high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

