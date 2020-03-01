Marco Investment Management LLC Has $16.75 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 2.6% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Amgen by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $199.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.45. The stock has a market cap of $120.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.23.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

