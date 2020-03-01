Marco Investment Management LLC Has $16.87 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 2.6% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 72.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,831 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,799,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,705,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,672,000 after acquiring an additional 589,170 shares during the period. Value Partner Investments Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,501,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $90.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.67 and a 52 week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 53.65%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.72.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

