Marco Investment Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,622 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAL. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 105.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.63. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $35.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.91.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.23.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

