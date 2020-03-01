Marco Investment Management LLC Has $7.14 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.1% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Union Pacific by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,306 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,074,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,490 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,753,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $497,718,000 after acquiring an additional 29,718 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 17,670.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,530 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,930,904 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $349,088,000 after acquiring an additional 34,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.30.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP opened at $159.81 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $149.09 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.51 and a 200-day moving average of $172.70. The stock has a market cap of $110.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

