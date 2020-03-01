Marco Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,450 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 57,200 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 20.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 3.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.00. STMicroelectronics NV has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.