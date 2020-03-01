Marco Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUK opened at $91.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.24. The stock has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.07. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.31.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

