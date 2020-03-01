Marco Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,026 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,251 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 3.1% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $20,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,414 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,113 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,887,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $851,626,000 after purchasing an additional 288,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621,798 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,448. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nomura raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $169.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

