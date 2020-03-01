Marco Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $78.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.56. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $69.03 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

