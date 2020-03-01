Marco Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 2.2% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,888 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 702.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,615 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,656,000 after purchasing an additional 909,436 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 461,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,210,000 after purchasing an additional 331,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,772,000 after purchasing an additional 233,962 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.47.

NYSE:CAT opened at $124.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

