Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 1,690 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,240 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $35,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.71.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,011,868.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NXPI opened at $113.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12 month low of $85.38 and a 12 month high of $139.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

