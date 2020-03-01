Marco Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,855 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Apache by 3,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apache during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Apache by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Apache by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apache by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APA opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.99. Apache Co. has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $38.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.64.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

APA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apache from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Apache from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.69.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

