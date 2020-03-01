Marco Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,119 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,892 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.2% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. State Street Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,426,041,000 after acquiring an additional 93,587 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $606,901,000 after acquiring an additional 39,146 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,729,687 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $508,390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $448,544,000 after acquiring an additional 46,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,194 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,404,000 after acquiring an additional 97,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $281.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.83.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.