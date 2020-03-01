MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Short Interest Up 5.2% in February

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the January 30th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,424 shares in the company, valued at $943,335.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,305.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,156 shares of company stock valued at $377,968 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in MarineMax by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 84,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth about $1,940,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth about $660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HZO opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.72. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $369.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.06.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HZO shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

