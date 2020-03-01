MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1,435.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,055 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.26% of MarketAxess worth $36,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.67.

MarketAxess stock opened at $324.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $352.18 and its 200-day moving average is $363.92. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.83. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.31 and a 12 month high of $421.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

