Marriott International’s (MAR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.71.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $124.00 on Friday. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $114.46 and a 12 month high of $153.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.56. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a return on equity of 162.43% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $342,516.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,808 shares in the company, valued at $864,927.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $6,803,442.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 734,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,503,911.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,562 shares of company stock worth $16,543,861. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 2,444.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Marriott International by 87.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 51.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

