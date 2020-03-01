Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Position Decreased by Global Financial Private Capital Inc

Global Financial Private Capital Inc lowered its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $104.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.13. The company has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

