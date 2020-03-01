Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Holdings Cut by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,305 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMC stock opened at $104.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $119.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

