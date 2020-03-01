Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 108 ($1.42).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MARS. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday, January 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Marston’s to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

LON MARS opened at GBX 90.05 ($1.18) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $594.66 million and a PE ratio of -32.16. Marston’s has a one year low of GBX 88.20 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 133.80 ($1.76). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 108.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 119.94.

About Marston’s

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

