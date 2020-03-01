Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $207.65 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) will announce sales of $207.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $201.80 million to $213.50 million. Marten Transport posted sales of $199.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year sales of $882.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $871.40 million to $893.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $925.60 million, with estimates ranging from $905.30 million to $945.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.90 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRTN shares. BidaskClub raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $19.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $23.39.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

