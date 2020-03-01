Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 13,603 Shares of MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,603 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.62% of MYR Group worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Comerica Bank increased its position in MYR Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in MYR Group by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in MYR Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in MYR Group by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in MYR Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $426.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.88. MYR Group Inc has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $38.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MYRG. BidaskClub upgraded MYR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered MYR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.