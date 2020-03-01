Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 21,330 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,330 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Dell were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell by 57.3% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,081,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dell by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,768,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,675,000 after acquiring an additional 74,254 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dell by 112,348.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,351,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,208 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dell by 3,635,585.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,360,000 after purchasing an additional 26,762 shares in the last quarter. 20.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $40.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Inc. has a one year low of $39.20 and a one year high of $70.55.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Dell had a return on equity of 260.49% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell news, insider Marius Haas sold 167,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $8,007,454.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,895.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 141,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $7,222,641.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 218,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,131,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 669,506 shares of company stock valued at $33,431,564 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Dell in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Dell from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dell from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

