Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 76,115 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,115 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.41% of Phibro Animal Health worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

PAHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. G.Research cut Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine cut Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Gabelli cut Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Phibro Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Shares of PAHC opened at $25.25 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $36.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.87 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.