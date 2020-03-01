Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires Shares of 95,539 Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 95,539 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.17% of Flagstar Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBC. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,870,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,466,000 after buying an additional 126,608 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after buying an additional 116,796 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after buying an additional 105,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 3,274.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 85,555 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE:FBC opened at $31.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.88. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.62%.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

