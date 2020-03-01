Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.08% of Copa worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPA. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Copa by 558.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Copa by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPA shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Copa from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Copa from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Copa from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.91.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $83.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $77.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.88.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.10 million. Copa had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Copa’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

