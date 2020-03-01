Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stock Position in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.17% of EVO Payments worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in EVO Payments by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,299,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,535,000 after acquiring an additional 471,120 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in EVO Payments by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,117,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,681,000 after acquiring an additional 262,966 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in EVO Payments by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 423,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after acquiring an additional 157,281 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,927,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in EVO Payments by 251.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 184,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 132,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

EVOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.41.

EVOP stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.52. EVO Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $23.74 and a 12-month high of $31.93.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $160.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.71 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $496,480 over the last three months. Insiders own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

