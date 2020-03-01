Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 32,725 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,725 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.96% of Heritage Insurance worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HRTG. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,765,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,006,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 153,465 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 1,172.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 151,994 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 179,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 53,257 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 27,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

HRTG stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $336.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.19 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRTG. ValuEngine downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Heritage Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Heritage Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Heritage Insurance Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.