Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 38,002 Shares of York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,002 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.70% of York Water worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of York Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of York Water by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of York Water by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of York Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of York Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. 41.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get York Water alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:YORW opened at $42.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. York Water Co has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.72. The company has a market cap of $560.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.1802 dividend. This is an increase from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on YORW shares. BidaskClub raised shares of York Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

York Water Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.