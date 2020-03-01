Martingale Asset Management L P Buys New Position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.23% of Park National as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRK. FMR LLC grew its position in Park National by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Park National by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Park National by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Park National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in Park National in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $87.32 on Friday. Park National Co. has a twelve month low of $85.11 and a twelve month high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $101.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.01 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%.

In other Park National news, Director Timothy S. Mclain sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $52,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

