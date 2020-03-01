Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 238,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 66,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 24,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $86.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.19. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $96.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $552,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $317,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.86.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.