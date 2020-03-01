Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Holdings in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,339 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.11% of IBERIABANK worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in IBERIABANK by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC raised its stake in IBERIABANK by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in IBERIABANK by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in IBERIABANK by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in IBERIABANK by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

In other IBERIABANK news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $834,506.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,616.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $1,441,522.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,117.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,108 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,141 over the last 90 days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IBKC opened at $60.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. IBERIABANK Corp has a one year low of $59.04 and a one year high of $81.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.55.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $293.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.45 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is 25.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of IBERIABANK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.14.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

