Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Stock Holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,303 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.45% of Universal Insurance worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UVE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 23.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 6.3% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 44.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 25,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $842,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UVE opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average of $27.45. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $35.31. The company has a market capitalization of $730.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.61 per share, with a total value of $28,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,872,251.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Downes bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.86 per share, with a total value of $41,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,466,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,844,236.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Universal Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

