Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,907 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.07% of Cirrus Logic worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,082,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRUS. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.70.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $866,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $6,742,610.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,999 shares in the company, valued at $24,009,640.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

CRUS opened at $68.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.24 and a 12-month high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $374.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

