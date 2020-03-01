Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 393.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,302 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,675,000 after purchasing an additional 762,969 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 468.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,320,000 after purchasing an additional 722,328 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,578,000 after purchasing an additional 609,092 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,686,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Dollar General by 12.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,461,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,207,000 after purchasing an additional 383,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $150.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.48. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $167.04.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.35.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

