Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stake in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,401 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.43% of Stewart Information Services worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,993,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,237,000 after acquiring an additional 643,490 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 327,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after acquiring an additional 137,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,974,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 98,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 340.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 42,274 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $36.18 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $875.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average of $39.65.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 8th.

In other news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 5,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $235,439.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,404.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $76,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,405,191.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,572 shares of company stock valued at $104,210. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

