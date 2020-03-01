Martingale Asset Management L P Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in shares of United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 84,900 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.58% of United Community Financial worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in United Community Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in United Community Financial by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,254 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in United Community Financial by 221.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,464 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 40,296 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Community Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of United Community Financial stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. United Community Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $12.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.54.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. United Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Research analysts forecast that United Community Financial Corp will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other United Community Financial news, General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 9,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $108,373.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,552.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 5,000 shares of United Community Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Financial

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.