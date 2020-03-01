Martingale Asset Management L P Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,911 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.58% of Agilysys worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth $371,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 5,337.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 608,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,454,000 after buying an additional 145,560 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.45.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $41.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti upped their price objective on Agilysys from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Agilysys from to in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

In other Agilysys news, CFO Anthony Pritchett sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $143,700.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,023.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.