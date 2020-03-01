Martingale Asset Management L P Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,814 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.62% of Quanex Building Products worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,020,000 after purchasing an additional 14,703 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 73,484 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $3,591,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 67,230 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NX. CJS Securities cut Quanex Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $16.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $577.64 million, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.28. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $240.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.53 million. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

