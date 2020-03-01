Martingale Asset Management L P Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.98% of Computer Programs & Systems worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 12.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 44,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 842,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,043,000 after purchasing an additional 38,449 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 34.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPSI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Computer Programs & Systems stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.49. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.99 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Computer Programs & Systems’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

