Martingale Asset Management L P Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,801 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.08% of Darling Ingredients worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,263,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,852,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,330,000 after purchasing an additional 319,426 shares during the period. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $25.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.33. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $29.57.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $859.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.36 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DAR. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.