Martingale Asset Management L P Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 322.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,732 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,117 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.16% of Meritage Homes worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 452.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.94.

MTH stock opened at $63.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.94. Meritage Homes Corp has a 1-year low of $40.99 and a 1-year high of $76.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.73. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corp will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $925,953.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,988.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 28,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $1,967,658.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,826 shares of company stock valued at $5,534,778. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

